 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Paraglider left with tree branch sticking out of shoulder after crash

share

Source:

East2West

Ivan Krasouski was seriously injured in Belarus after a strap snapped from his powered paraglider.
Source: East2West

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Ivan Krasouski was seriously injured in Belarus after a strap snapped from his powered paraglider.

Graphic warning: Paraglider impaled by huge tree branch after crash landing in Belarus forest

00:36
2
The residents were rescued by helicopter after retreating to the roof of their home.

Aerial video: Family 'lost everything' before being airlifted to safety in devastating overnight flooding near Tolaga Bay


00:12
3
Watch: Clever port worker catches a good size snapper through a whole in the wharf

Watch: Clever port worker catches himself a decent sized snapper through a hole in the wharf in Auckland

4
Isreal Folau of Australia after the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 08/10/2016 Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

'We respect each other' - David Pocock, Israel Folau work through differences at Wallabies camp after anti-gay social media posts

5
A red and silver Mitsubishi Pajero similar to the one being sought by police.

SUV stolen in Auckland with 4-year-old in the back

Long-time sex worker advocate honoured by damehood

Dame Catherine Healy, who helped decriminalise prostitution, said she burst into tears when she opened the envelope announcing today's Queens Birthday honour.

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

See all of those recognised in this year's awards.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 