Video: Palestinian teen's detention extended for slapping Israeli soldiers

An Israeli military court today extended the detention of a Palestinian teen filmed last month slapping soldiers.

Ahed Tamimi was filmed in December outside her family home, pushing, kicking and slapping the soldiers, who fended off the blows without retaliating.

Palestinians have hailed the 16-year-old as a hero.

The altercation sparked outrage in Israel over what was seen as a humiliating incident for the military.

Today, the military court extended her detention for two days.

Her father, Bassem, yelled in court: "My dear, my daughter. How are you? Be strong. You're strong."

The military has said she could face up to 14 years in prison.

However, the maximum sentence appears unlikely.