Video: Pakistan twin bomb blasts kills 45, as separate attacks climb death toll up to 61

Associated Press

Residents who had been preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan were now in mourning.
The young winger scored on his home turf as to cap off clinical passing play at Eden Park.

LIVE: All Blacks vanquish Lions at Eden Park to claim opening Test victory

Workers desperately tried to cut off the power and drain the pool.

Five dead after pool becomes electrified at Turkey water park

There was only ever going to be one winner in this collision.

Watch: Coming through! $25 Million superyacht reverses into anchored boats in Italian Riviera

The artist revealed in an interview how she is "like a spirit soul".

'I just want to be able to be myself' - Miley Cyrus reveals how she feels 'genderless' and 'ageless'

Martha, a Neapolitan mastiff.

Gentle giant named Martha crowned World's Ugliest Dog


The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.


 
