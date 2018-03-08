Video: Outrage after man throws cigarette to orangutan at Indonesian zoo, who picks it up and starts smoking

An Indonesian zoo infamous for mistreatment of animals is being slammed again by activists after a video emerged of one of its orangutans smoking.

Activist Marison Guciano filmed a video on Sunday that shows a young man flicking his half-smoked cigarette into the primate's enclosure.

It's picked up by the reddish-brown primate, who expertly puffs on it to laughter from the crowd.

Guciano said Wednesday that the smoking great ape is further evidence of a lack of supervision and education at Bandung Zoo, about 120 kilometres southwest of the capital Jakarta.

Guciano said he believes the man who threw the cigarette has committed a crime but the privately-owned zoo is mainly responsible because of its "ignorance of supervision and education for visitors."

The zoo has repeatedly made headlines for starving and sick animals.