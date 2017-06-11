 

Video: The original Batman, Adam West dies aged 88 – watch some of his best moments

Source:

Associated Press

Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88, his family said Saturday on a verified Facebook page.

The actor played Batman in the 1960s, and was known for his rather more square performance of the Caped Crusader.
Source: ABC/Pitcherst/YouTube

West died Friday night after "a short but brave battle with leukemia," the family statement said.

West played the superhero straight for kids and funny for adults.

He initially chaffed at being typecast after "Batman" went off the air after three seasons, but in later years he admitted he was pleased to have had a role in kicking off a big-budget film franchise by showing the character's wide appeal.

"You get terribly typecast playing a character like that," he told The Associated Press in a 2014 interview.

A promotional image for the 1960s Batman show, with Adam West as the star

A promotional image for the 1960s Batman show, with Adam West as the star.

Source: ABC

"But in the overall, I'm delighted because my character became iconic and has opened a lot of doors in other ways, too." He returned to the role in an episode of the animated "The Simpsons."

And more recently, he did the voice of nutty Mayor Adam West in the long-running "Family Guy" series.

"He was bright, witty and fun to work with," Julie Newmar, who played Catwoman to West's Batman, said in a statement Saturday. "I will miss him in the physical world and savour him always in the world of imagination and creativity."

In April 2012, West received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Born William West Anderson in Walla Walla, Washington, he moved to Seattle at age 15 with his mother after his parents divorced.

He graduated from Whitman College, a private liberal arts school, in Walla Walla.

After serving in the Army, he went to Hollywood and changed his name to Adam West, and began appearing on a number of television series, including "Bonanza," "Perry Mason" and "Bewitched."

"Batman" was the role he would remain associated with throughout his life.

The TV show was among the most popular in 1966, the year of its debut, and some of the era's top actors signed on to play villains. Burgess Meredith squawked as the Penguin.'

Eartha Kitt purred as Catwoman and Caesar Romero cackled as the Joker.

Years later, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck would don Bruce Wayne's camouflaging cape and cowl.

Filmmakers Edgar Wright and Leslye Headland were among those lamenting West's death on Twitter.

"Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman," Wright wrote. "Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW!"

Headland wrote: My childhood hero & still my favourite Batman. RIP Adam West. #pow"

West was married three times, and had six children. He had homes in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, but he and his wife, Marcelle, spent most of their time at their ranch near Sun Valley, Idaho.

