Video: Orangutan expertly puffs and dabs cigarette in Indonesia zoo enclosure

Associated Press

Animal activists aren’t too happy about a smoking great ape in the notorious negligent Bandung Zoo.
Source: Associated Press

00:15
1
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

Ross Taylor's superb unbeaten 181 guides Black Caps to series levelling ODI win against England


2
Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

00:54
3
Jordan Watson has another hit on his hands, with the hilarious video trending on YouTube.

How to DAD's explanation of difference between Aussies and Kiwis in new vid proving a hit on YouTube

00:39
4
The quake hit 20km west of the town around 5am, and was nine kilometres deep.

Kaikoura woken by 'moderate' 4.7 magnitude early-morning earthquake

04:38
5
Seven Sharp's Lucas De Jung was at the awards night in Auckland.

'A special place' - New Zealand's top cafe revealed


04:47
Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are critically ill after "suspected exposure to an unknown substance".

Russian spy and his daughter were attacked with nerve agent in UK, reports say

The Guardian said sources would not discuss the nerve agents used, but the best known are VX and sarin.

02:09
The PM made the announcement in the Pacific island nation today.

'We know you need more than books' – PM gives Tonga $10m for Cyclone Gita rebuild

The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.


00:15
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

Ross Taylor's superb unbeaten 181 guides Black Caps to series levelling ODI win against England

The Black Caps have beaten England by five wickets with three balls remaining in their fourth ODI at University Oval in Dunedin.

Peeni Henarewith Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

'Comprehensive' review of Charities Act now underway, minister Peeni Henare says, as calls to change tax treatment of religious charities grow

The Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector has publicly confirmed the review, as new calls from the public emerge for religious charities to be taxed.

00:16
The pair were found dead at Dryden Lodge in Grey Lynn on Tuesday.

Mystery surrounds discovery of two bodies in central Auckland suburb

The property has been cordoned off while a scene examination is underway.


 
