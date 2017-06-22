Video: 'Not a good look' - Aussie politician shares abusive text message after breastfeeding in parliament

Australian Senator Larissa Waters has taken to social media to share an abusive text message she received after she made history again by breastfeeding her baby while moving a motion in parliament.

Three-month-old Alia Joy has been a regular visitor in the Senate chamber since she made her debut in May, making history as the first baby to be breastfed in federal parliament.

Since then, she's accompanied her mother during numerous Senate divisions and debates, and even the Midwinter Ball, a charity event attended by politicians and journalists.

Yesterday, she was breastfed while Senator Waters was on her feet to move a motion relating to black lung disease.

"First time I've had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding!" she wrote on twitter.

"And my partner in crime moved her own motion just before mine, bless her."

Ms Waters posted a screen shot of a text message she was sent by an anonymous person who called her a "dumb b****" with the "big t***".

"Not a good look you may think its clever but believe me Waters will be remembered in Politics as the dumb b**** with the big t*** with an ego that was 5 feet in front of her brains all the best next time round she is a goner but she is already aware of that hence the exhibition Regards," the message read.

A screen shot of the text message Larissa Waters received. Source: Larissa Waters Twitter.

The mother laughed off the message, pointing out the troll signed off the text with "Regards."

Since the screen shot was posted to Twitter, it has received 629 likes and 128 comments.

One user wrote, "I've criticised the Greens in the past, but I must say that your child and family will grow to be proud of you. Stay blessed."

Another person said, "Keep doing what you are doing @larissawaters - challenge stereotypes and leading by example. Change is rarely comfortable - I'm proud of you."

Senator Waters has called for more women and parents in parliament since returning from maternity leave following the birth of her second daughter in March.

It comes after she instigated changes to Senate rules last year, extending rules that already allowed breastfeeding in the chamber to allow new mums and dads to briefly care for their infants on the floor of parliament.

The House of Representatives has made similar changes.