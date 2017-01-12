Video: Nora the polar bear just can't get enough of the snow at Oregon Zoo

Source:Oregon Zoo
Visitors at Oregon Zoo in the US may have been disappointed when they discovered it was closed due to heavy snow, but the animals most certainly were not.
Resident polar bear Nora couldn't get enough of the dumping of snow, as seen in a video shared on the zoo's Facebook page.
Nora wasn’t the only one having fun today – seals, an elephant and an otter appeared to be frolicking in the snow also.
The frosty conditions came as Portland experienced its snowiest day since 2008, with up to 12 inches falling in the area, reports KTLA 5.
