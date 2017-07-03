Video: No poker face from Buzz Aldrin as Trump thanks space not scientists for NASA achievements

As US President Donald Trump announced the reinstating of the National Space Council, which has not been active since 1993, veteran astronaut Buzz Aldrin's facial expression stole the limelight.

"At some point in the future, we're going to look back and say, 'How did we do it without space?'" Mr Trump said.

Mr Aldrin cocked his head to the side and raised his eyebrows.

While Mr Trump was signing the executive order, he turned to Mr Aldrin and said, "There's a lot of room out there, right?"

To which Mr Aldrin replied: "To infinity and beyond."