Video: No hard feelings? Donald Trump meets Pope Francis at Vatican

US President Donald Trump today met Pope Francis for the first time.

The pair have sparred on social media, but put on smiles for the cameras at their meeting today.
Trump greeted Francis in Sala del Tronetto, the room of the little throne, on the second floor of Apostolic Palace today. 

The men shook hands and Trump could be heard saying it was a "very great honour" to be there.

That's despite the pair sparring on social media on a regular basis. 

They then posed for photographs and took a seat at the pope's desk to continue their conversation. They will now meet in private

Prior to the handshake, Trump walked toward the Saint Ambrose room, led by Gentlemen of his Holiness, which is a sort of honour guard of nobility.

He was joined by his wife Melania Trump, who had a veil on her head, in adherence to Vatican protocol.

