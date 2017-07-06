Video: The newly discovered photo that some claim solves mystery of aviator Amelia Earhart's fate

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
"It is never too late to apologise, while we cannot ever erase the injustice" - Justice Minister.
Emirates Team New Zealand's Blair Tuke couldn't get enough of the celebrations on the streets of Auckland.
Blair Tuke, in particular, seemed to enjoy the chance to drop a few beats.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup parade in Auckland.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ