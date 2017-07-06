 

Video: The newly discovered photo that some claim solves mystery of aviator Amelia Earhart's fate

The photo suggests Earhart may have met a grisly end in a Japanese POW camp.
Breakfast's political panel get their teeth into the issue of whether this fundraising source should be put on the chopping block.

Customer shocked to find large sum of cash hidden inside block of chocolate bought from Auckland store

The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas


Not even a bad weather forecast could dampen the mood of excited and proud Kiwis in Auckland’s CBD.

Official estimate puts Auckland's America's Cup victory parade crowd size at 80,000 people

Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

'Rhys is dead' - mother breaks down telling select committee of son's death after being hit by foreign driver

Amy Adams, apologising on behalf of the Government today said: "It is never too late to apologise, while we cannot ever erase the injustice".

Watch: The moment Amy Adams apologises on behalf of Government for convicting gay men for homosexual acts prior to 1986

Raw: Blair Tuke's video reveals winning sailors' view of Team NZ America's Cup victory parade

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas

Blair Tuke, in particular, seemed to enjoy the chance to drop a few beats.


Pile on the blankets as rain hits the North and a cool frost visits the South

Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup parade in Auckland.


 
