Video: New footage reveals what Schapelle Corby went through as she left her Bali house for the last time

Schapelle Corby has given a new insight into what her departure from her Bali house was like before she was deported to Australia.

Corby, a convicted drug smuggler, posted video on her Instagram feed yesterday of the moment she left the house on May 27.

The video shows Corby with a veil over her head, walking out of the house into a waiting car.

The car was surrounded by Bali police officers forming a barrier to keep the large media contingent away.

Once inside the car a woman's voice - thought to be Corby says: "Oh that was easy".

Another woman's voice can then be heard saying: "The police are doing a good job".

Corby arrived back in Australia the next day on May 28.

In October 2004 Corby was caught at Denpasar Airport with 4.2kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag.