 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Video: Where is Nambia, Donald? President praises country that doesn't exist

share

Source:

1 NEWS

US President Donald Trump twice referenced non-existent country "Nambia" during a speech at the United Nations in New York.

The US President came up with a new country during an event with African leaders in New York.
Source: Breakfast

Mr Trump yesterday praised the health system of "Nambia" as "increasingly self-sufficient".

The White House released a statement with 'Nambia' changed to the African country 'Namibia'.

Mr Trump was discussing Namibia's health care system that was increased to avoid the Ebola outbreak in 2014. 

The Washington Post reported the Namibian Embassy in Washington nor Namibia's Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation did not respond for comment. 


Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Emergency services at Parliament.

Man dies after incident outside Parliament

00:49
2
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

00:57
3
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:21
4
The Auckland midfielder was at his barnstorming best in the 34-26 loss.

Discarded All Blacks centre George Moala grabs rampaging double as Auckland slip against Otago

01:55
5
The makers of app Drop It have had their product snapped up by the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

Tauranga tech business strikes million-dollar deal in lucrative US sports market

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 