Video: Where is Nambia, Donald? President praises country that doesn't exist

US President Donald Trump twice referenced non-existent country "Nambia" during a speech at the United Nations in New York.

Mr Trump yesterday praised the health system of "Nambia" as "increasingly self-sufficient".

The White House released a statement with 'Nambia' changed to the African country 'Namibia'.

Mr Trump was discussing Namibia's health care system that was increased to avoid the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

The Washington Post reported the Namibian Embassy in Washington nor Namibia's Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation did not respond for comment.