Video: Murder victim's brother lunges at killer in court because of 'that smirk on your face'

A man overwhelmed with rage has lunged at the killer of three of his family members in courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio, accusing the defendant of smirking.

James Henderson, 21, had just pleaded guilty to killing five people in November 2014 and prior to sentencing the victims' family member Delray Sanders delivered his victim impact statement.

Mr Sanders turned directly to Henderson who admitted fatally shooting Sanders' pregnant sister in a driveway.

"I am glad you're going to suffer every single day of your life. You're not going to get to have it easy and get killed - I am politely glad that you're suffering right now with that smirk on your face," Mr Sanders said.

"But when you in that cell, lying in one of those rooms, it's gonna get real serious 'cause you ain't been there yet."

Mr Sanders then charged towards Henderson, forcing court officers to restrain him.

Two deputies grabbed him and dragged him out a door before the violence could become a full-on brawl.

The courtroom was cleared and Henderson was given five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, WKYC reported.

Sander's mother, Patricia Johnson, said Henderson's lack of remorse drove her son's aggression.