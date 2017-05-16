 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: Murder victim's brother lunges at killer in court because of 'that smirk on your face'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man overwhelmed with rage has lunged at the killer of three of his family members in courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio, accusing the defendant of smirking.

Delray Sanders lost three family members to Cleveland gunman James Henderson, including a pregnant sister.
Source: News 5 Cleveland

James Henderson, 21, had just pleaded guilty to killing five people in November 2014 and prior to sentencing the victims' family member Delray Sanders delivered his victim impact statement.

Mr Sanders turned directly to Henderson who admitted fatally shooting Sanders' pregnant sister in a driveway.

"I am glad you're going to suffer every single day of your life. You're not going to get to have it easy and get killed - I am politely glad that you're suffering right now with that smirk on your face," Mr Sanders said.

"But when you in that cell, lying in one of those rooms, it's gonna get real serious 'cause you ain't been there yet."

Mr Sanders then charged towards Henderson, forcing court officers to restrain him.

Two deputies grabbed him and dragged him out a door before the violence could become a full-on brawl.

The courtroom was cleared and Henderson was given five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, WKYC reported.

Sander's mother, Patricia Johnson, said Henderson's lack of remorse drove her son's aggression. 

"He was over there laughing. That's what hurt my son," she told News 5 Cleveland.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

00:15
2
The Kiwis couldn't catch break first breaking their rudder and then taking a nosedive out on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment flying Team NZ nosedive into ocean off Bermuda

00:22
3
IT expert Marcus Hutchins spent three days working to find the cure for this virus.

'I'm definitely not a hero' - cyber fighter who found kill switch for WannaCry virus


08:42
4
Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.

Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

00:58
5
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Second Ed Sheeran show in Auckland announced after frenzied rush for early bird tickets

Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


04:04
Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ