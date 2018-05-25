 

Video: Multiple injuries after explosion at Indian restaurant near Toronto

Associated Press

Canadian police and paramedics reported there are "multiple patients" following a reported explosion at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Canada.

The explosion happened in the Canadian city of Mississauga.
Source: Associated Press

There was no immediate confirmation on the extent of the injuries.

There was also no word on what may have caused the explosion, which occurred in a restaurant located in a shopping plaza.

Police said they received a call about the explosion near Hurontario St. and Eglinton Ave. just after 10:30pm (loacl time).

