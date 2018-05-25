Video: Multiple injuries after explosion at Indian restaurant near Toronto

Source:Associated Press
Canadian police and paramedics reported there are "multiple patients" following a reported explosion at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Canada.
There was no immediate confirmation on the extent of the injuries.
There was also no word on what may have caused the explosion, which occurred in a restaurant located in a shopping plaza.
Police said they received a call about the explosion near Hurontario St. and Eglinton Ave. just after 10:30pm (loacl time).
