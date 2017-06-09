Video: Monster 12m wave crashes into cars after breaching defences in Cape Town

A vicious storm in Cape Town, South Africa has killed eight people and produced huge 12 metre waves that pummeled the coastline, causing extensive damage and flooding.

Incredible video of the storm shows massive waves slamming onto cars during one of the city's worst storms in 30 years.

The foamy brown water then swirls around unfortunate commuters caught up in the storm surge.

The weather also caused chaos throughout the city, knocking out electricity and cancelling flights and rail services.

Three people were killed in a popular tourist area, while four others died in a fire sparked by lightning.