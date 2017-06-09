 

Video: Monster 12m wave crashes into cars after breaching defences in Cape Town

A vicious storm in Cape Town, South Africa has killed eight people and produced huge 12 metre waves that pummeled the coastline, causing extensive damage and flooding.

The wave was triggered by a killer storm which claimed eight lives in South Africa.
Source: YouTube/Carolyn Vuletic

Incredible video of the storm shows massive waves slamming onto cars during one of the city's worst storms in 30 years.

The foamy brown water then swirls around unfortunate commuters caught up in the storm surge.

The weather also caused chaos throughout the city, knocking out electricity and cancelling flights and rail services.

Three people were killed in a popular tourist area, while four others died in a fire sparked by lightning.

One other person died when a building collapsed, according to James Brent-Styan, spokesman for the Western Cape regional government and reported by 9NEWS.

