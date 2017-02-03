Video: The moment woman who made call from beneath collapsed building is rescued

A 63-year-old woman who made a phone call from under the rubble of collapsed residential buildings in east China's Zhejiang Province was rescued overnight.

The woman was rescued more than 14 hours after the collapse of four buildings of four to five stories high in Zhejiang's Wencheng County.

The collapse left five dead and several others trapped.

The woman was able to call her daughter 12 hours after the accident took place. Her voice was clear in her call.

Rescuers said the woman was in a stable condition although she had hurt her hands and feet.

They told her not to make any more calls in order to save her phone battery for emergency use while they sought to find her.

After locating the woman, rescuers pulled her to safety and carried her to a nearby ambulance.

Three other residents are still reported to be missing.