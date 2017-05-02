 

Video: The moment a woman and dog are pulled from the rubble after an explosion in Syria

Syrian opposition activists say 13 people were killed yesterday in an explosion in a rebel-held northern village.

Around 13 people were killed during an explosion in the town of Awijel.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blast in Awijel was either caused by a surface-to-surface missile or by an arms depot explosion.

The observatory said five children and four women were among those killed.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, said the missile attack killed 13, including children.

A video posted online by the Syrian Civil Defense search-and-rescue group showed rescue workers pulling a woman from under the rubble. A dog was also rescued.

According to a member of the Syrian Civil Defense group, the explosion resulted in the collapse of a three-storey building.


