Video: The moment UK Labour leader's car runs over BBC cameraman's foot

Source:

1 NEWS

Scotland Yard are facing an investigation after a UK police car carrying the Labour leader drove over a BBC camera operator's foot.

The cameraman fell to the ground as a cop car carrying Jeremy Corbyn struck him.
Source: The Guardian

Police officers from the Metropolitan police's royalty and specialist protection unit were driving the party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn to a meeting about Labour's upcoming general election manifesto, after a draft of it was leaked, The Guardian reports.

There has been heightened media interest around the leak and as Mr Corbyn's car pulled into a driveway it was mobbed by journalists, leading to BBC cameraman, Giles Woolorton's foot being run over by the front wheel of the car.

A Met police spokesperson attended the scene and told media the incident was referred to the directorate of professional standards, who is responsible for the conduct of police officers.

"Officers from the Met's royalty and specialist protection unit were carrying out operational work in Savoy Place WC2R when it is believed a member of public was injured by one of the vehicles.

"London ambulance service attended and took the injured man to a south London hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries. As is routine, the MPS will refer the incident to the directorate of professional standards," the spokesperson said.


