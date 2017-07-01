Video: The moment a small plane crashes into a US motorway and bursts into flames

A small twin-engine plane dropped out of the sky and exploded in flames on a busy freeway near a Southern California airport today, injuring the two people aboard but clipping only one passing vehicle, a fire official said.

The Cessna 310 aircraft crashed on Interstate 405, just short of a runway at John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa around 9:30am (local time), said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot declared an emergency shortly after taking off from the airport and was trying to return when the crash occurred, Gregor said.

The two people who were aboard the plane, a man and a woman in their 50s and 60, were alive when they were pulled from the fiery wreckage and were taken to a hospital with traumatic injuries, Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz said.

The plane clipped a blue pickup truck as it crashed on the freeway, but the driver suffered only a bruised elbow, Kurtz said.

"The fact that a plane was able to land and only strike a single vehicle is extraordinary," Kurtz said.

Video posted on social media showed the plane engulfed in flames and plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. Traffic was backed up for miles on the major route between Los Angeles and San Diego as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.