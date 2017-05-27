Video: The moment Schapelle Corby leaves her Bali villa ahead of deportation flight to Australia

More than 12 years after arriving in Bali on a flight that turned into a nightmare, Schapelle Corby has begun her journey to deportation.



With a white shawl around her head, black sunglasses on and carrying a handbag, to the glare of flashing cameras Corby got into a corrections vehicle accompanied by her sister Mercedes.



Their brother, watched on from atop the high fence of the Kuta villa where she has been staying, was photographing the media. In typical comic style of late, he was wearing a mask of an old man.



The black SUV Corby got into was sandwiched between two armoured vehicles as it drove off, with a group of police running behind it preventing the pursuing media pack from getting too close.



Locals and tourists took photos of the convoy as it passed through the village.



These are the final steps in the journey that started 12 and a half years ago when she was caught at Denpasar airport with 4.2kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag in October 2004.



She was initially sentenced to 20 years in jail and spent more than a decade in Kerobokan prison.



Corby, 39, is now considered a "free woman" after her parole period ended just after midnight.



Head of Bali's Law and Human Rights Office, Ida Bagus Ketut Adnyana, says Corby will be escorted to corrections in Denpasar to report for the last time and sign her release letter.



At around 6.30pm, she will go to the airport where she is due to board a 10.10pm Virgin flight to Brisbane.



Bali officials have said her sister Mercedes is "expecting a lot from security officials", citing security concerns around the large media contingent on the Indonesian island and anyone else who "objects to her release".



Officials say they want to keep her time at the airport brief, citing "security concerns".



They are expecting around a quarter of the passengers on the flight to be from the media.



Mercedes Corby and her bodyguard, who has protected the likes of the Dalai Lama and Roger Federer, are expected to join her on the journey, as are correction officials.



She is expected to land in Brisbane - to another large media contingent - at 0545 on Sunday.



Her departure marks the end of case that has put strain on the often tumultuous relationship between Indonesia and Australia.



"Not only was it a major political issue between our two countries, it defined the bilateral relationship for a number of years," President of the Australian- based Indonesia Institute Ross Taylor told AAP.

