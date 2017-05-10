Video: The moment passers-by unite to catch toddler falling from balcony in Turkey

Source:
A group of men have been caught on CCTV as they rush to catch a two-year-old child who fell from a balcony in Turkey, yesterday.
The dramatic footage shows a man wearing a grey T-shirt throw his arms into the air, after looking up and spotting a toddler hanging from a balcony.
Six other on-lookers spring into action and rush to join him, the group creating a human safety net with their hands.
The toddler then tumbles down from above, landing safely in the arms of the gathered strangers below.
The toddler escaped uninjured, they were believed to be playing unsupervised.
