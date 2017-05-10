Video: The moment passers-by unite to catch toddler falling from balcony in Turkey

A group of men have been caught on CCTV as they rush to catch a two-year-old child who fell from a balcony in Turkey, yesterday.

The dramatic footage shows a man wearing a grey T-shirt throw his arms into the air, after looking up and spotting a toddler hanging from a balcony.

Six other on-lookers spring into action and rush to join him, the group creating a human safety net with their hands.

The toddler then tumbles down from above, landing safely in the arms of the gathered strangers below.