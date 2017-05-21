Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made wedding gown, married a wealthy financier overnight as two likely future British kings and other members of the royal family, including her sister, looked on.

In what was seen by many as the society wedding of the year, Middleton and hedge fund manager James Matthews said their vows in a ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London.

Before the wedding, a crowd of well-wishers and reporters gathered outside the church grounds, hoping for a glimpse.

The wedding party included Prince George, a three-year-old page boy, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid.

Both are the children of the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal morning suits.

Pippa and James were fortunate in their timing — it rained during the ceremony, but the sun had returned before they stepped out of the church.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife Mirka were among the guests, as was reality TV personality Spencer Matthews, the groom's well-known brother and one of the stars of Made in Chelsea.

The bride's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, had an elaborate glass marquee built on the grounds of their estate in nearby Bucklebury for the lavish wedding reception Saturday night (UK time).

Guests were advised to bring two outfits so they could change after the wedding ceremony.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said the Middletons could take pleasure in the day: their first daughter, Kate, had married a future king, and their second daughter, Pippa, had married an extremely wealthy, charming and handsome man.