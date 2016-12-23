Video: The moment man's e-cigarette explodes in his pocket

The terrifying moment a man's e-cigarette caught on fire in his pocket was recorded on the security camera of a Californian bus.

The man was travelling on a bus in Fresno yesterday when he fired up his e-cigarette.

Noticing the thick vaper cloud filling up the bus, the driver tells the 53-year-old man he's not allowed to vape inside the bus.

Complying with the driver, the man puts his e-cigarette away in his pants pocket.

Seconds later the device explodes, setting the man's pants on fire and prompting him to run from the bus.