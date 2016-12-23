Video: The moment man's e-cigarette explodes in his pocket

Source:
The terrifying moment a man's e-cigarette caught on fire in his pocket was recorded on the security camera of a Californian bus.
The man was travelling on a bus in Fresno yesterday when he fired up his e-cigarette.
Noticing the thick vaper cloud filling up the bus, the driver tells the 53-year-old man he's not allowed to vape inside the bus.
Complying with the driver, the man puts his e-cigarette away in his pants pocket.
Seconds later the device explodes, setting the man's pants on fire and prompting him to run from the bus.
According to AOL News, the man suffered third degree burns to his right hand and thigh.
