Video: The moment man is arrested after car ploughs through pedestrians in Times Square killing one, injuring 22

The Associated Press gained access to dramatic footage of the arrest of a man whose car ploughed into pedestrians on the footpath in Times Square today, killing one and injuring 22 others.

As 26-year-old Richard Rojas is led away by police, bystanders can be heard yelling expletives at him.

Pandemonium erupted when the vehicle barrelled through the prime tourist location and came to rest with two of its wheels in the air.