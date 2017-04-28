Video: The moment light plane crash lands at Brisbane airport, scraping nose across the tarmac

Three people walked away unscathed after the light plane they were in made an emergency landing at an airport in Brisbane yesterday.

Video shows the plane coming in to land at Archerfield Airport at around 4.30pm (local time).

The plane had problems with its front landing gear and on touchdown it lurched forward and its nose hits the tarmac.

It then scraped along the runway for about 100m until it came to a stop.

Two men and a woman were onboard the plane, with broadcaster ABC reporting the aircraft was being flown by a trainee pilot.