Video: The moment heartless thief takes flower bouquet from memorial for Melbourne rampage victims

A man in Melbourne has been labelled "scumbag of the year" after stealing flowers from a memorial for the victims of Friday's fatal car rampage.

The sickening moment was captured by a bystander on Bourke Street in the CBD, where the attack occurred, killing five.

The man took the flowers from the memorial for those killed in the driving rampage last week.
Joshua John Arnott recorded the incident and posted it to Facebook, showing the man stealing the flowers and later marched back to the site by police to return them. 

Mr Arnott captioned the videos "scumbag of the year", with equally shocked Facebook users labelling him a "low life" and "piece of s***".

Two people are still in critical condition following Friday's attack and 15 people are in hospital. 

