Video: The moment drunk FBI agent arrested after allegedly shooting at police in US

A US FBI agent who allegedly shot at a police officer while under the influence of alcohol repeatedly apologised as arresting officers discovered his badge.

Mlive reports the FBI is now investigating the actions of Ruben Hernandez, 35, who his lawyer says was drunk and suffering from paranoia when he fired a round towards a Grand Rapids Police sergeant - the sergeant was not hit.

In body camera footage obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, officers approach Hernandez while he is prone on the ground, handcuff him and then search him.

"He's got a badge," one of the officers says, "Federal Bureau of ... he's an FBI agent..."

During the video, Hernandez can be heard repeatedly apologising.

He was due to appear at a Michigan court on December 20, but his case has been adjourned until next month.