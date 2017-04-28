 

Video: Moment 22-tonne truck ploughs into cars in peak hour traffic caught on CCTV

AAP

Truck driver Sarmad Nisan will not be eligible for parole until 2020 after a Sydney judge jailed him for at least three years over a horror smash that injured six people.

The driver who lost control of the truck in Sydney has been jailed for a minimum of three years.
Source: Nine

The moment the 42-year-old was driving his almost fully laden truck at 40km/h in a 20km/h zone in October 2014 at Dee Why, on Sydney's northern beaches, was caught on CCTV, when he lost control on a steep incline and ploughed into a line of stationary cars.

Among the injured were two police officers.

James McClenaghan suffered haemorrhaging on the brain and a severe ankle burn while fellow officer Amy Champion suffered extensive injuries, including a broken shoulder blade, a deflated lung and a brain injury.

"The effect upon her, of this criminal offence, was truly terrible in a number and variety of ways," judge Deborah Payne said in sentencing Nisan on Thursday in the Parramatta District Court.

"The impact will remain with her for the rest of her life."

The truck driver was given a maximum of four years behind bars.

He was previously found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Nisan will be disqualified from driving for two years upon his release.

