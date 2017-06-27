 

Video: 'Modi doesn't just hug anyone' - Indian Prime Minister greets Trump with bear hug

Associated Press

Modi met Trump's outstretched arm not as an invitation for a handshake, but as a pull toward an embrace.
Greg Laidlaw of the Lions makes a run

LIVE: Hurricanes level scores against 14-man Lions

In a great show of sportsmanship, the teams mingled after a tough campaign.

Look who just visited the Team NZ base

After being the only remaining crew member, a grinning Ashby says he will remember this moment for the "absolute" rest of his life.

America's Cup recap: 'It's a hell of a lot nicer... than coming second' - Glenn Ashby recalls devastating 2013 loss and today's fairytale comeback

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

Emirates Team New Zealand MD Grant Dalton and helmsman Dean Barker are all smiles aboard NZL92 after the teams 5 - 0 win of the Louis Vuitton Cup finals. Valencia, Spain Wednesday 6 June 2007 Photo: Chris Cameron/PHOTOSPORT

Watch: 'If you want to be Japanese' - Grant Dalton takes sly shot at Dean Baker in rule change hint

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

The 26-year-old helmsman’s immediate reaction on the boat spoke volumes, after winning the America’s Cup.

Watch: Raw emotion pours out of Team NZ's Peter Burling moments after Cup win as he explains what it means

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton reflects on the boat’s ongoing crisis that started in their final challenger match.

Watch: 'Pretty serious structural issues' - Grant Dalton reveals Team NZ won the America's Cup with a broken boat

"Every time we do a tack or a gybe or whatever, I've just been going 'hold on, hold on' and they have."

It's unbridled joy, laughing and good times as Team NZ and their supporters let their hair down as celebrations kick in.

Watch: Inside Team NZ's epic victory party! Blair Tuke and co in hilarious beer challenge as hundreds cheer them on

Josh Junior's family are celebrating with confetti and champagne in Wellington.

'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

