Video: Miracle amongst the rubble as woman is pulled alive from collapsed building after Mexico quake

Throughout Mexico City, rescuer workers and residents dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings seeking survivors following a deadly 7.1 magnitude quake.

At one site in the Mexico City neighbourhood of Roma, rescue workers cheered as they brought a woman alive from what remained of a toppled building.

After cheering, the workers immediately called for quiet again so they could listen for the sound of survivors under the rubble.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 123 kilometres southeast of Mexico City.

At least 42 people are feared dead in the quake.

Gov. Alfredo del Mazo told the Televisa news network that two people died in the State of Mexico, which surrounds the capital: a quarry worker who was killed when the quake unleashed a rockslide and another person who was hit by a falling lamppost.