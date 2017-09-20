 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Video: Miracle amongst the rubble as woman is pulled alive from collapsed building after Mexico quake

share

Source:

Associated Press

Throughout Mexico City, rescuer workers and residents dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings seeking survivors following a deadly 7.1 magnitude quake.

Rescue workers are working against time to dig people out from beneath the collapsed buildings across the country.
Source: Associated Press

At one site in the Mexico City neighbourhood of Roma, rescue workers cheered as they brought a woman alive from what remained of a toppled building.

After cheering, the workers immediately called for quiet again so they could listen for the sound of survivors under the rubble.

Some buildings couldn't withstand the violent shaking caused by the 7.1 earthquake.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 123 kilometres southeast of Mexico City.

At least 42 people are feared dead in the quake. 

Gov. Alfredo del Mazo told the Televisa news network that two people died in the State of Mexico, which surrounds the capital: a quarry worker who was killed when the quake unleashed a rockslide and another person who was hit by a falling lamppost.

The quake caused buildings to sway sickeningly in Mexico City and sent panicked office workers streaming into the streets, but the full extent of the damage was not yet clear.  

Some buildings couldn't withstand the violent shaking caused by the 7.1 earthquake.

Related

Central and South America

Natural Disasters

00:13
People frantically try to help those trapped beneath the buildings.

Video: Dozens of people killed after major 7.1 earthquake jolts Mexico, causing buildings to collapse
00:14
The powerful 7.1 earthquake struck today, collapsing buildings and destroyed roads.

Video: Mexico earthquake rips road in two
00:12
People can be heard screaming as a ball of fire shoots into the air.

Eruption of fire as suspected gas pipe explodes after massive quake hits Mexico City
00:20
Tourists were left clutching their beers as their boat tossed side to side during the earthquake.

Boats sway erratically as 7.1 quake turns river cruise into nail-biting ride during Mexico's quake

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
People frantically try to help those trapped beneath the buildings.

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 79 as buildings collapse


00:07
2
One patient is critical after the shocking incident near Westlake Girls High School.

Car hits students near school on Auckland's North Shore, one patient critical

04:25
3
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

01:57
4
Those who go on lengthy rants about who and who not to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

'I don't tell anyone' - Breakfast hosts say Facebook friends' vote pressure is cringeworthy

01:48
5
The Beehive has made a formal request for civil servants to defer non-essential travel.

Fuel shortage latest: Widespread flight cancellations continue

01:57
Those who go on lengthy rants about who and who not to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

'I don't tell anyone' - Breakfast hosts say Facebook friends' vote pressure is cringeworthy

Those who go on lengthy rants about who to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

01:54
Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

Election countdown: Housing, education, mental health and addressing poverty key issues in upper South Island

Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

03:23
Out of a Wellington flat a small buy-one-give-one sanitary supply business was formed by students Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam.

'Don't want this to be an issue anymore' – Two women begin sanitary product supply business to help teens in need

Out of a Wellington flat, a small sanitary product supply business was formed by two students.

00:45
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National

Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the saga is starting to hurt National.


04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 