Video: Meghan Markle makes first public outing with the Queen at Westminster Abbey

The British royal family attended a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London today to mark Commonwealth Day, celebrating the values and cultural contributions of the institution's 53 members.

Queen Elizabeth II joined the ceremony alongside Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and other royals.

In her Commonwealth Day message, which is printed in the event's order of service, the Queen highlighted the diversity of Commonwealth nations and the connection between its peoples.

The ceremony included performances by singer Liam Payne, the Portsmouth Gospel Choir and Ngati Ranana, the London Maori Choir, among others.

It was Prince Harry's bride-to-be Megan Markle first public appearance with Queen Elizabeth II.