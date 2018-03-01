Video: Meet Colossus, the largest male funnel-web spider collected by Australian Reptile Park

Workers at The Australian Reptile Park are taking one for the good of humanity by milking massive funnel webs like Colossus.

The Sydney funnel web is the biggest the park has ever seen, measuring 7.8cm in leg span.

It was recently handed over to them, with a large number of the spiders being spotted due to wet weather.

With the fascination over Colossus there is hopes that the public will be encouraged to bring in their own backyard funnel webs for milking.

Once the spiders are milked they are able to create an anti venom for the potentially deadly bites.

There has been 13 reported deaths related to funnel web bites to date.