Video: McDonald's forced to apologise after complaints that TV advert exploits childhood bereavement

McDonald's has been forced to pull a TV advert in the UK promoting its Filet-o-Fish burger after a public backlash in which the fast food giant was accused of exploiting childhood bereavement.

The advert, which first aired in the UK this week, features a young boy questioning his mother about his dead father, trying to find out if they had anything in common.

A flurry of short scenes follow as the mother and son wander about a town, with the boy discovering that he doesn't share any of his late father's traits.

The despondent boy then enters a McDonald's restaurant with his mother where they both order a Filet-o-Fish meal, when his mother tells him that he has one thing in common with his father, he also liked Filet-o-Fish burgers.

Social media users were quick to voice their displeasure, with Twitter user The Midgers saying "I lost my father when I was a child and I find the latest McDonald's advert disgusting and offensive. Shame on you!"



Another Twitter user Jack Alex Turner, thought the campaign was "Shameless, even by their standards".

The advert didn't last long with McDonald's pulling it off air only hours after releasing it.

"We wanted to highlight the role McDonald's has played in our customers' everyday lives – both in good and difficult times, " a McDonald's spokesperson said.