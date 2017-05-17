 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Video: McDonald's forced to apologise after complaints that TV advert exploits childhood bereavement

share

Source:

1 NEWS

McDonald's has been forced to pull a TV advert in the UK promoting its Filet-o-Fish burger after a public backlash in which the fast food giant was accused of exploiting childhood bereavement.

The UK advert featuring a young boy struggling to find things he has in common with his dead father was quickly pulled by the fast food chain.
Source: McDonald's

The advert, which first aired in the UK this week, features a young boy questioning his mother about his dead father, trying to find out if they had anything in common.

A flurry of short scenes follow as the mother and son wander about a town, with the boy discovering that he doesn't share any of his late father's traits.

The despondent boy then enters a McDonald's restaurant with his mother where they both order a Filet-o-Fish meal, when his mother tells him that he has one thing in common with his father, he also liked Filet-o-Fish burgers.

Social media users were quick to voice their displeasure, with Twitter user The Midgers saying "I lost my father when I was a child and I find the latest McDonald's advert disgusting and offensive. Shame on you!"

Another Twitter user Jack Alex Turner, thought the campaign was "Shameless, even by their standards".

The advert didn't last long with McDonald's pulling it off air only hours after releasing it.

"We wanted to highlight the role McDonald's has played in our customers' everyday lives – both in good and difficult times, " a McDonald's spokesperson said.

"We apologise for any upset this advert has caused. This was by no means an intention of ours."

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:07
1
The BBC presenter was trying to move the woman out of the way of a live broadcast.

Video: BBC journalist slapped live on air after groping intruder's breast during interview

2
A parasite found in sushi is firmly attached to the swollen area of the abdomen.

Is a pain and vomit inducing parasite living in your sushi? Study makes worrying discovery

3

Where did it go? Plane carrying New York CEO, kids vanishes inside notorious Bermuda Triangle

00:29
4
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ are rammed at speed by British rivals who leave a 'pretty big dent' in our boat

00:29
5
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

'The red mist came down' - Team NZ boss lashes out at British rival after our boat is smacked into during practice race

00:27
The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.

Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

The 20-year-old Kiwi talked to Rolling Stone about mourning her teen years and adulthood.

04:04
Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

'This is particularly special because it took so long to write' - author who spent 13 years creating novel that's now won top NZ book award

Catherine Chidgey won the nation's biggest writing prize for The Wish Child.

00:48
Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on Henderson Island, which is a world heritage site.

'Truly alarming' - Remote, once beautiful Pacific island, turned into a plastic waste dump

Researchers found an estimated 38 million pieces of rubbish on world heritage site Henderson Island.

02:02
The claims come as Bill English heads to Asia to talk trade.

Bill English takes advice on whether North Korea's missiles could reach NZ

The revelation comes ahead of Bill English's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.


01:59
The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.

'They'll be hard work!' Lions not just focused on All Blacks Tests as Crusaders' reputation reaches UK shores

The Crusaders' clinical deconstruction of the Barrett brothers and Hurricanes last weekend has heads turning up north.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ