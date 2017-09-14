 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Video: Mass destruction in British Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Shocking footage has emerged from the British Virgin Islands showing mass destruction left behind by Hurricane Irma in Road Town, Tortola.

The British Government has defended its response to the aftermath of the storm.
Source: Associated Press

The British government has defended its response to the aftermath of the storm with one thousand British troops already in place to help with relief efforts and more on their way.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

"The island is not fit to live on," 38-year-old Sarah Thompson told The Guardian.

"Planes and boats are needed to get people off. There was some limited evacuation yesterday, prioritising those who are injured and most vulnerable, but many are still trying to find a way off the island."

British officials said security was an issue after more than 100 violent prisoners escaped when a prison was damaged by the storm.

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:51
Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

00:55
The Labour leader says her party is balancing "the need for urgency" and giving Kiwis certainty they're asking for.

Watch: 'My call' - Jacinda Ardern takes responsibility for pulling the plug on tax plan

Labour leader does massive flip-flop over concerns they're losing votes over tax clarity.

01:23
The TOP leaders says the 'party vote is the most important vote'.

Watch: Gareth Morgan defiant in face of low TOP poll ratings days out from the election

The latest poll puts TOP well below the 5 per cent threshold to get into Parliament.

02:11
Kaitaia could get funding for a sports centre if Labour win, while National has promised a velodrome upgrade for Whanganui.

Bill English to meet Gisborne farmers, Jacinda Ardern on the West Coast as parties await latest 1 NEWS poll

The results of the latest 1NEWS Colmar Brunton poll will be unveiled this evening.

00:26
The 73-year-old New Zealand star stopped performing over a year ago but has now officially retired.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa announces retirement from opera singing

The 73 year old star actually stopped performing over a year ago but now she's making it official.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 