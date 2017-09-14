Video: Mass destruction in British Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma

Shocking footage has emerged from the British Virgin Islands showing mass destruction left behind by Hurricane Irma in Road Town, Tortola.

The British government has defended its response to the aftermath of the storm with one thousand British troops already in place to help with relief efforts and more on their way.

"The island is not fit to live on," 38-year-old Sarah Thompson told The Guardian.

"Planes and boats are needed to get people off. There was some limited evacuation yesterday, prioritising those who are injured and most vulnerable, but many are still trying to find a way off the island."