 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Video: Marine Le Pen hit with an egg while on presidential campaign trail in Brittany

share

Source:

Associated Press

French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen faced a hostile reception from protesters during a campaign stop in the Brittany region overnight.

The French presidential hopeful faced a hostile reception from protesters during her campaign.
Source: Associated Press

TV images showed bodyguards sheltering Le Pen from unidentified projectiles soon after arriving at a road transport company in the western town of Dol-de-Bretagne.

French media reported that anti-Le Pen protesters gathered outside the company's building and shouted "out with fascists".

Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron face off in Sunday's (Monday NZT) runoff vote, with the latest polls suggesting Macron is well ahead.

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling
00:44
The former US President is urging France to choose the centrist over Marine Le Pen in Monday’s election runoff.

Watch: Obama throws his support behind Emmanuel Macron in French election: 'I'm rooting for your success'

In the first round of voting the public rejected the two main parties, selecting Mr Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron takes legal action over offshore bank account claims

Le Pen and Macron exchange barbs in high-stakes French presidential TV debate

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
The US family were asked to leave the flight last week after refusing to give up their son’s seat.

Video: Family with two-year-old son kicked off Delta Airlines flight after booking row

05:37
2
When the British popstar was in NZ for his gap year, a Kiwi tattooist gave him the greenstone.

Is Ed Sheeran coming to New Zealand?

00:59
3
The Marlborough farmers bravely released the two frightened animals who desperately trying to get free from the fence.

Watch: Brave NZ farmers' very tricky rescue of two frightened stags trapped together on wire fence

01:58
4
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'


00:48
5
Matthew Bryce was found 20km off the coast of Scotland.

'Lord knows how they found him' - Surfer saved after spending more than a day in chilly waters off Scotland

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ