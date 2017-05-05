Video: Marine Le Pen hit with an egg while on presidential campaign trail in Brittany

Source:Associated Press
French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen faced a hostile reception from protesters during a campaign stop in the Brittany region overnight.
TV images showed bodyguards sheltering Le Pen from unidentified projectiles soon after arriving at a road transport company in the western town of Dol-de-Bretagne.
French media reported that anti-Le Pen protesters gathered outside the company's building and shouted "out with fascists".
Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron face off in Sunday's (Monday NZT) runoff vote, with the latest polls suggesting Macron is well ahead.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news