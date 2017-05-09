 

Video: Man caught on camera throwing mobile phones over fence into Aussie prison

Sixteen mobile phones were seized at Goulborn Correctional Centre in New South Wales after CCTV footage captured a man throwing the devices over a fence into the facility.

The phones were quickly seized after the smuggling attempt at Goulburn Correctional Centre.
The footage shows a man in dark clothing hurling packages onto the prison's property on May 3.

Authorities said guards located 16 phones, 15 chargers and 8 SIM cards after reviewing the CCTV footage.

Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Peter Severin told Nine News: "This attempt to introduce contraband was unusual in its scale".

"Our officers conduct regular checks of all areas in and around the prison. I praise the staff member who located these items."

Corrective Services NSW say investigations into the incident are ongoing.

