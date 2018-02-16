Video: Malcolm Turnbull defends his criticism of deputy-PM Barnaby Joyce

Australia's deputy prime minister, who's battling for his political survival over revelations that he is expecting a baby with a former press secretary, today lashed out at Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over comments the latter made about the affair.

Turnbull accused his deputy Barnaby Joyce of making a "shocking error of judgment" by having the office affair which had hurt his wife, his four daughters and his new partner who is due to give birth in April.

But Barnaby Joyce told reporters in Canberra today that Turnbull's comments were "inept" and "unnecessary".

Speaking to reporters today, Turnbull responded to his deputy's criticism, saying he stood by his remarks on Joyce's judgment.

On Thursday, Turnbull banned government ministers from having sex with staff.

Since news of the impending birth broke last week, Turnbull has supported Joyce and declined to comment on his personal circumstances out of respect for his estranged wife of 24 years and children.

Last week, Turnbull talked down the prospect of Australia following the US House of Representatives' lead by banning lawmakers from having sex with staff, saying legislators were entitled to private lives.