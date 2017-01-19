Video: 'I made sure he was all right' - giant Kiwi offers violent intruder glass of water after punching him

Three burly Kiwi tradies living in Perth showed remarkable compassion to an alleged home intruder, despite the man throwing punches at one of them.

Logan Burke, who stands at 1.93m and is just 19, woke to find a man going through his room at 2am yesterday.

After pretending to be asleep, Mr Burke leapt on the man and yelled to his flatmates for help.

"He started throwing punches at me so I defended myself," Mr Burke told the West Australian.

Mr Burke said the man tried to swing at them with a spirit bottle, but they managed to subdue him in the kitchen.

"We sat him down but he kept trying to punch us and he pleaded with us to let him go, claiming he had warrants and his mum had cancer so he just needed money," Mr Burke said.

They held him until police arrived, but not before giving him a glass of water when he claimed to be an asthmatic.