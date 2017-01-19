 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: 'I made sure he was all right' - giant Kiwi offers violent intruder glass of water after punching him

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Three burly Kiwi tradies living in Perth showed remarkable compassion to an alleged home intruder, despite the man throwing punches at one of them.

Logan Burke and his mates showed compassion to the man, despite waking up to finding him ransacking their flat.
Source: 7 News

Logan Burke, who stands at 1.93m and is just 19, woke to find a man going through his room at 2am yesterday.

After pretending to be asleep, Mr Burke leapt on the man and yelled to his flatmates for help.

"He started throwing punches at me so I defended myself," Mr Burke told the West Australian.

Mr Burke said the man tried to swing at them with a spirit bottle, but they managed to subdue him in the kitchen.

"We sat him down but he kept trying to punch us and he pleaded with us to let him go, claiming he had warrants and his mum had cancer so he just needed money," Mr Burke said.

They held him until police arrived, but not before giving him a glass of water when he claimed to be an asthmatic.

Police charged the 30-year-old with aggravated burglary, stealing and two counts of common assault, as well as two counts of breaching bail. 

Related

Australia

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
Bill English says New Zealand will be supporting Australia, who has slammed Japanese whalers caught by Sea Shepherd with an Antarctic minke whale on board.

Sea Shepherd's Paul Watson attacks NZ and Oz for not stopping whalers

00:30
2
Colima volcano sent lava, smoke and a bolt of lightning skywards today in a series of explosions that began on January 7.

Watch: Mexico volcano in spectacular night-time eruption

01:13
3
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

00:33
4
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

5
Iranian firefighters work at the scene of the collapsed Plasco building after being engulfed by a fire in central Tehran, Iran on Thursday January 19.

Iran high-rise collapse kills at least 30 fire fighters

01:50
Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

Kiwi who entered Bali with methamphatamine had 'been on a bender for some time'

Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

02:24
The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

Rivers pushed to breaking point, power cut and roads hit by slips as summer storm smashes regions

The so called weather bomb has caused plenty of problems for residents and tourists.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:20
Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural has wowed visitors to 61 Molesworth St since 1965.

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ