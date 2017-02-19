Video: Like father like son - Steve Irwin's boy Bob freaks out Jimmy Fallon with giant snake

Source:
Steve Irwin's son 'Bob' has made his first solo appearance on US television and dazzled late night host Jimmy Kimmel with his likeness to his deceased dad.
The 13-year-old appeared alongside a menagerie of creatures, including a giant snake, and a sloth.
Bob's older sister Bindi captured attention with her performances on Dancing with the Stars.
Steve Irwin, aka the Crocodile Hunter, died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news