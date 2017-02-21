 

Video: 'Like an atomic bomb going off' - witness describes moment plane fatally crashed in Melbourne

Witnesses have described the terrifying moment a small plane crashed and exploded into a 'fireball' at Essedon DFO in Melbourne this morning. 

Grace Martin watched on in horror as a charter plane carrying five people to crash into a Melbourne retail outlet.
Five golfers bound for King Island are believed to have died when the small aircraft crashed into a storage area at the back of a JB Hi-Fi and a Focus on Furniture store at 11am.

'No one survived the crash' - police confirm five golfers on board charter plane dead after crashing into Melbourne shopping centre

Ash Mayal, a storeman at The Good Guys, felt the crash reverberate through his car.

One witness said the small plane exploded like an 'atomic bomb' into a massive 'fireball' after it crashed into DFO Essendon this morning.
"We were just coming off the off-ramp, we felt just everything shake and a massive explosion and a fireball go up," he told media.

"We just knew this was bad and there was nothing we could do.

"One of the boys actually saw it go down and he's now left because he can't deal with it."

Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.
Mr Mayal said their "whole car shook" and the explosion was so loud one person described it as an "atomic bomb going off".

Another witness, Daniel Stangherlin was stopped at a red light when he saw the plane take off, reach about 20 or 30 metres above DFO and then crash into the stores.

He said he felt the heat from the plane crash consume his van. 

The plane is believed to be a five person charter plane which had just taken off from the airport.
It's understood the Beechcraft B200 King Air aircraft pilot made two mayday calls shortly after taking off from the Essendon Airport this morning, Nine News reports.

According to Newscorp "police were able to confirm five casualties" in the incident.


