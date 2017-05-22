Video: Legend! Dedicated pizza delivery man won't let floods stop him

Heavy rain and flooding in the small US town of Rincon, Georgia this week wasn't enough to stop one plucky pizza delivery man, as he strode heroically through knee deep water with his pizza bag held well out of harm's way.

Footage posted to WTOC-TV's Facebook page today shows the delivery man going about his work like it's just another day at the office, as a group of youngsters look on with admiring gazes.

He then briefly stops to talk with the children before heading off to deliver his precious cargo to what would surely be some grateful customers.