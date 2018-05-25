 

Video: At least 15 injured after improvised explosive device detonated at Indian restaurant near Toronto, cops hunt hooded suspects

Associated Press

Canadian police and paramedics reported there are "multiple patients" following a reported explosion at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Canada.

The explosion happened in the Canadian city of Mississauga.
Source: Associated Press

Peel region police said the explosion was caused by an "improvised explosive device" that was set off by two people who then fled the scene in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga.

Paramedic Joe Korstanje said three people suffered critical injuries while others were lightly hurt.

The explosion happened just after 10:30pm on Thursday (local time), and the plaza where the restaurant is located was still sealed off on Friday.

Suspects in Toronto explosion

Suspects in Toronto explosion

Source: Peel Regional Police

A CCTV image of the two people wanted by police over the explosion has been released. It shows two hooded suspects, police have not revealed when the image was taken.

