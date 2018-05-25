Video: At least 15 injured after improvised explosive device detonated at Indian restaurant near Toronto, cops hunt hooded suspects

Canadian police and paramedics reported there are "multiple patients" following a reported explosion at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Canada.

Peel region police said the explosion was caused by an "improvised explosive device" that was set off by two people who then fled the scene in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga.

Paramedic Joe Korstanje said three people suffered critical injuries while others were lightly hurt.

The explosion happened just after 10:30pm on Thursday (local time), and the plaza where the restaurant is located was still sealed off on Friday.

Suspects in Toronto explosion Source: Peel Regional Police