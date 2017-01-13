 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: As Kiwis swelter, UK temps plummet to -9C with lashing snow - and it's about to get worse

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwis basking in warm, sunny days of summer can spare a thought for their British cousins who're shivering through temperatures as low as minus five and trudging through 20 centimetres of snow.

And now Britain's Met Office is warning temperatures will plunge as low as minus nine overnight (which is right now NZT) and will make the UK's already wet roads treacherous, the Daily Mail reports.

Gary Hubble filmed the treachery heavy snow is causing in the English county of Kent, between Maidstone and Rochester.
Source: Facebook/ Gary Hubble

Soldiers are evacuating people from their properties in some areas and homeowners are being told flooding is imminent as gale-force winds, snow, sleet and rain lash the UK.

There was travel chaos across the Isles during the day, with London and Kent under 20 centimetres of snow at rush hour, bringing roads to a standstill and halting trains as stations which were closed due to adverse weather.

Passengers were left stranded as Heathrow Airport cancelled 80 flights, and four were grounded at Gatwick Airport, leaving passengers furious, the Daily Mail reported.

Cars were abandoned in this Surrey neighbourhood as adverse weather conditions hit the UK overnight.
Source: @Topp_Images

'Yellow weather warnings' have now been issued across much of the UK, with more than 60 flood warnings across the country, many calling on residents to take 'immediate action', it reported.

Gale force winds are combining with high tides to create large waves that could carry dangerous debris including rocks, authorities have warned.

The high winds have already caused widespread problems to roads and rail networks and thousands of properties have been left without power.

And it's now over yet with forecasters warning the heavy snow is set to spread wider over the next two days.

A postman struggles in the snow while making deliveries in Stirling, Scotland.

Source: Associated Press

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:56
1
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

00:53
2
Louise Bryan came close to crying on the live TV show Good Morning Britain.

'I haven't left the house': Mum who billed friend $565 for damage to daughter's boots now getting death threats and too terrified to leave house

00:30
3
The Black Caps' pace-man struck Mominul Haque's ankle with an unnecessary wayward throw on day two of their first Test.

Watch: 'You can't do that!' Accident or not? Tim Southee injures Bangladesh batter with errant throw after failing to get him out

00:30
4
Hundreds to Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim had New Zealand on the ropes in Wellington.

Live updates: Bangladesh all-time record partnership flattens Black Caps in Wellington

5
Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor during the 2015 Cricket World Cup

'It was just a crock of s***' - Brendon McCullum opens up again on bizarre NZC captaincy presentation

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ