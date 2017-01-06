 

Video: Kind cashier makes the day of teen with cerebral palsy by inviting him to do her job

NBC LA

The boy's mother said the cashier at the Temecula, California 'had all the patience in the world'.
North America

It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

The family were sitting in the park when a shirtless man approached, hurling abuse at them.

'Go home!' Man unleashes vicious racial attack on family in Melbourne park

BJ Thorner-Harrison left his care facility in Manurewa on December 25, and did not return

Auckland boy, 12, missing since Christmas Day is found

Brian Villiers filmed the 3.5m great white as it came right up to the family's boat on Lake Macquarie north of Sydney on Boxing Day.

Aussie boatie says great white shark that 'came flying towards boat' on lake 'needs to be caught'

Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Serious safety concerns' over using inflatable loungers in water


Pictures: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.


 
