Video: Kate Middleton launches campaign to raise profile of nursing across the world

The Duchess of Cambridge visited St Thomas' Hospital in London today as part of launching "Nursing Now" - a campaign to raise the profile of nursing across the world.

In a speech she said the world would need a further nine million nurses within the next 12 years, and action was needed now to develop the next generation of nursing talent.

During her visit, the Duchess met 10-month old Amara Kedwell-Parsons and her family.

Amara was starved of oxygen on being born nine weeks premature, and she's never been well enough to go home.

The family lives near Brighton on the south coast of England.