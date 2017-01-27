Video: 'It just broke in half' - two dead after plane plunges into Perth's Swan River

A man and a woman are dead after their stunt plane stalled and nose dived into Perth's Swan River.

Police confirmed this morning that the pilot and only passenger were both killed when the flying boat, a Grumman G-73 "Mallard", crash landed into the river just after 5pm (local time) and broke up on impact in view of the horrified onlookers.

The aircraft remained in the water overnight, under guard by water police, and the scene will be reassessed later today following consultation with Department of Transport and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, police said.

The tragedy was captured on video and posted to social media, along with hundreds of comments.

"It looked like it just broke in half as it hit the water. The sound as it hit ... was just shocking," one witness told ABC News.

Another who saw the crash, local resident Mark Annette-Stuart, told AAP: "The plane seemed to be banking and then it looked like it was turning too sharply and just seemed to fall into the water."

Boats rushed to the wreckage near Heirisson Island in a desperate effort to rescue survivors but it was to no avail.

WA Police acting commissioner Stephen Brown told reporters it was fortunate the plane didn't hit other people.

"For reasons yet unknown, it's entered the waterway, thankfully without injuring anyone else on the ground or any other people who are here at the event," he said.

'Stunned and shocked'

Perth Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi said the fireworks were cancelled out of respect for the dead and to "conserve the integrity of the (crash) site".

More than 300,000 people were expected to attend the Skyworks show. However Mr Brown urged those gathered to head home.

Extra public transport services had been organised to help them on their way, he said.

It's not known whether the plane was there as part of the planned festivities.

Witness Craig Newill was with his family when the plane went down.

"We were so stunned and shocked," he told News Corp Australia.

"We could see him stall.