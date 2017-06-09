Video: Jeremy Corbyn's high-five goes south horribly, landing on MP's breast during UK election celebrations

Swept up in the euphoria of dealing with what's looking a serious blow to the Conservatives in the UK election today Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was embarrassingly caught out on camera today.

Mr Corbyn accidentally brushed one of his female MP's on her breast during a high-five gone wrong.

Mr Corbyn went for a celebratory high-five with Emily Thornberry, Labour's MP for Islington, amid celebrations of their party's success in the initial exit poll from today.

But the high-five went south when Ms Thornberry didn't reciprocate the gesture leading to Mr Corbyn following through on his own and placing his hand on her breast instead.