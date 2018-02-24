 

Video: Ivanka Trump tours Winter Olympics draped in Team USA garb

Associated Press

US President Donald Trump's daughter toured the 2018 Winter Olympics today, the morning after telling South Korea's president that she will use her visit to the Pyeongchang Games to advocate maximum pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear program.

Ivanka Trump, who is one of her father's close advisers, is leading the US delegation at this weekend's closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang Games.

Under cloudy skies, she watched her first event on Saturday morning - big-air snowboarding.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in highlighted to Trump how the Olympics have served as a vehicle for dialogue between the two Koreas, and said the US and South Korea should make use of the current mood of rapprochement between the Koreas in seeking denuclearisation.

At a closed-door meeting before a banquet on Friday night at the presidential compound, Moon told Trump that talks on denuclearisation and the inter-Korean dialogue must move forward side by side, Moon's press secretary, Yoon Young-chan, told reporters.

Trump responded by pushing for joint efforts by the US and South Korea to apply maximum pressure on North Korea, Yoon said.

The differences in how the US and South Korea hope to achieve denuclearisation were also apparent during the banquet.

In her remarks, Trump said she was in South Korea to celebrate the Olympics and to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a "maximum pressure campaign to ensure that the Korean Peninsula is denuclearised."

In Pyeongchang on Saturday morning, Ivanka Trump watched snowboarders at the big-air jump.

A smiling Trump, wearing a Team USA hat and red snowsuit, chatted with members of her delegation and South Korea first lady Kim Jung-suk.

Also with her was IOC board member and 1998 hockey gold medalist Angela Ruggiero.

A high-level North Korean delegation will also attend Sunday's Olympic closing ceremony, but the South Korean government said it's unlikely that Ivanka Trump will meet the North Koreans.

US Vice President Mike Pence, who attended the Olympics' opening ceremony, sat awkwardly in a VIP box with the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un behind him. The two had no apparent contact.

The White House has emphasised that the purpose of her visit is to celebrate the achievements of the athletes, noting that she is a winter sports enthusiast herself.

