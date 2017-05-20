 

Video: Incredibly lucky escape for cyclist knocked off bike by careless driver

Dashcam footage has been released this week of a London cyclist being sent flying into the middle of the road after a van driver opens the door of his parked vehicle without looking.

A UK cyclist narrowly avoids disaster, as he’s knocked off his bike by a driver before another stops just inches away.
The dramatic scene was released by vehicle CCTV firm VisionTrack in a bid to highlight the dangers of inattention on the road.

In the footage, the cyclist makes a narrow escape after the lightning fast reactions of the driver following behind him, who brakes just in time to avoid running the cyclist over.

The Evening Standard reports the incident happened on March 13, in the London suburb of Islington, just after the morning rush hour.

Seven pedal cyclists have been killed on New Zealand roads this year according to New Zealand Transport Authority statistics. 

